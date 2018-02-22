Sheriff: 2 Kan. teens jailed after gun found in car at school

LYON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas teens on burglary and drug charges.

On Wednesday, USD 251 Superintendent Aron Dody called the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and advised he found a firearm inside a student’s vehicle located at Northern Heights High School, according to Sgt. Jacob Welsh.

During the investigation it was found that the firearm was stolen from a vehicle in Americus, Kansas.

Deputies arrested the student, Jace Sull, 18, Americas, Kan, for possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Sull was arrested for 3 counts burglary to a vehicle, 2 counts of theft, 1 count of attempted theft, 1 count of conspiracy, 1 count of criminal damage to property, 1 count of criminal use of weapons on school property, 1 count of possession of marijuana and 1 count of possession of paraphernalia.

Through the investigation, deputies learned of an other suspect. They arrested Chase Weaver, 18, Americus, KS. Weaver on 1 count each of burglary and theft. Formal charges are pending through the Lyon County Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to is asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.