Illegal immigrant arrested for alleged Kansas rape

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for an alleged sex crime.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Antonio Ramirez-Garcia, 38, of Oaxaca, Mexico in connection to a February rape, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

The crime is alleged to have occurred in the early morning hours on February 10, in Holton.

Detectives with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office located Ramirez-Garcia in Topeka where he was taken into custody.

Ramirez-Garcia, in the U.S. illegally, is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail for rape with bond set at $50,000.00.