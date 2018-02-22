Governor closes state offices due to winter storm

TOPEKA —Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm forecast for the state Wednesday evening and continuing through late Thursday afternoon Feb. 22, Gov. Jeff Colyer has ordered the closing of state government for all state agencies.
The closing is effect from midnight Thursday morning until 5 p.m. State employees are advised to tune to local television and radio stations or visit their websites for further information as the storm progresses.