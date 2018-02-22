Friday Weather

Areas of fog before 11am. Areas of freezing fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Friday Night
A chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. East wind around 9 mph.
Saturday
A chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before 10am, then a chance of drizzle between 10am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. East wind 8 to 18 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 58.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 61.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Thursday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 20%.