Friday Weather

Friday Areas of fog before 11am. Areas of freezing fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Friday Night A chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. East wind around 9 mph.

Saturday A chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before 10am, then a chance of drizzle between 10am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. East wind 8 to 18 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 20%.