Barton County Sheriff’s Daily Booking Activity (2/21)

BOOKED: Ortiz, Israel Jr. of Garden City, Texas on GBMC for DWS and expired registration.

RELEASED: Ortiz, Israel Jr. of Garden City, Texas on GBMC for DWS and expired registration after posting a $1,000 Surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

BOOKED: Payne, Jason on BTDC Warrant for Poss. Controlled Substance (x3), Interference with LEO, Pos. Para Bond set at $10,000 CS.

BOOKED: Washington, Shonda on BTDC warrant, Poss. Controlled Substance (x3), Para bond set at $10,000 CD.

BOOKED: Steen, Barty of Granada, CO on Barton County District County Court Warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond set in lieu of NO BOND.

RELEASED: Hurd, Trey of Great Bend, KS on Barton County District Court Warrant for Failure to Appear after posting $500.00 Surety Bond through TNT. Signal 30 through dispatch.

BOOKED: Shelor, Laken Marie on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court with a bond of $761.94 cash only.

BOOKED: Neal, Orlandus on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Register with a bond of $40,000 C/S.