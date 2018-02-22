Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff’s Daily Booking Activity (2/21)

BOOKED: Ortiz, Israel Jr. of Garden City, Texas on GBMC for DWS and expired registration.

RELEASED:  Ortiz, Israel Jr. of Garden City, Texas on GBMC for DWS and expired registration after posting a $1,000 Surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

BOOKED:  Payne, Jason on BTDC Warrant for Poss. Controlled Substance (x3), Interference with LEO, Pos. Para Bond set at $10,000 CS.

BOOKED:  Washington, Shonda on BTDC warrant, Poss. Controlled Substance (x3), Para bond set at $10,000 CD.

BOOKED:  Steen, Barty of Granada, CO on Barton County District County Court Warrant for Failure to Appear.  Bond set in lieu of NO BOND.

RELEASED:  Hurd, Trey of Great Bend, KS on Barton County District Court Warrant for Failure to Appear after posting $500.00 Surety Bond through TNT.  Signal 30 through dispatch.

BOOKED:  Shelor, Laken Marie on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court with a bond of $761.94 cash only.

BOOKED:  Neal, Orlandus on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Register with a bond of $40,000 C/S.