Wednesday Sports Headlines

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – James Palmer scored 15 points as Nebraska beat Indiana 66-57, allowing the Huskers the resume their NCAA Tournament pursuit. Nebraska (21-9, 12-5 Big Ten) bounced back from a Sunday loss at Illinois that stopped a six-game winning streak.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Breein Tyree scored 25 points, including a game-tying basket in regulation, and Ole Miss defeated Missouri 90-87 in overtime. The Rebels took the lead with 4:14 left in overtime and managed to hold on the rest of the way despite a series of fouls and turnovers.

WACO, Texas (AP) – Jevon Carter and Esa Ahmad both scored 15 points as No. 21 West Virginia beat Baylor 71-60. That ended the Bears’ five-game winning streak that had been the longest in the Big 12 Conference. The 20-8 Mountaineers were pretty much in control throughout the game, and led by as many as 28 points early in the second half. After the margin was cut to 12 with just under 7 minutes left, Daxter Miles converted a four-point play for the Mountaineers.

National Headlines

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – Alina Zagitova’s record-setting short program gives the 15-year-old the lead over Russian teammate Evgenia Medvedeva heading into the free skate at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Zagitova scored 82.92 points, breaking the mark of 81.61 that Medvedeva had set about 15 minutes earlier. Mirai Nagasu was the top U.S. performer in ninth place.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – American Lindsey Vonn fell shy of a second Olympic gold medal in women’s alpine, taking the bronze at the Pyeongchang Games. Italian Sofia Goggia (GOH’-jah) finished in a time of 1 minute, 39.22 seconds to hold off Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel by 0.09 seconds. Vonn was 0.47 seconds behind Goggia.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Louisville has been stripped of its 2013 NCAA men’s basketball title and will have to vacate 123 victories, along with millions in conference revenue from the 2012-15 NCAA tournaments. The NCAA Infraction Appeals Committee says the association has the authority to take away championships for what it considers major rule violations. It also refuted Louisville’s position that the NCAA exceeded its boundaries and didn’t follow its own precedent established in other cases.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Charlotte Hornets have fired general manager Rich Cho with the team on pace to miss the playoffs for the second straight season. Cho was hired as GM in 2011 and assumed day-to-day responsibilities of the basketball operations department in 2014. Team owner Michael Jordan’s college teammate Buzz Peterson, who was hired last year as the team’s assistant general manager, is a potential replacement.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Second-ranked Michigan State has wrapped up a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship in men’s basketball by rolling to their 11th consecutive win. Miles Bridges scored 19 points and the Spartans ripped Illinois, 81-61 to improve to 15-2 in the conference. Joshua Langford had 16 for Michigan State, which led by just three points before opening the second half on a 12-1 run.

UNDATED (AP) – C.J. Jackson scored 18 points and 16th-ranked Ohio State completed its home schedule by clobbering Rutgers, 79-52. Jeff Dowtin capped his 23-point performance by hitting four free throws in the final seconds to push No. 18 Rhode Island past La Salle, 95-93. And No. 21 West Virginia earned a 71-60 win at Baylor behind 15 points apiece from Jevon Carter and Esa Ahmad.

Top 25 Scores

