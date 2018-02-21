Wednesday Night and Thursday Weather

Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 4am, then a chance of freezing rain. Low around 21. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Thursday
A slight chance of freezing drizzle before 4pm, then a slight chance of drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 43. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday Night
A chance of drizzle after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 55.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.