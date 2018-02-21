Wednesday Night and Thursday Weather

Tonight Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 4am, then a chance of freezing rain. Low around 21. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday A slight chance of freezing drizzle before 4pm, then a slight chance of drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 43. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday Night A chance of drizzle after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.