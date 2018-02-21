Stepmother jailed in connection with missing Kan. boy

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to investigating the circumstances surrounding a missing 5-year-old Kansas boy.

On Wednesday, police reported the missing child case involving Lucas Hernandez is now a criminal investigation, according to Officer Paul Cruz.

Investigators have arrested 26-year-old Emily Glass, according to the Sedgwick County Booking report. She is the boy’s step-mother.

Glass is being held on two counts of endangerment to a child. The charges are related to information revealed during the investigation of Lucas’ disappearance. He remains missing.

Officers and investigators have been working on this case nonstop since Saturday evening. Investigators continue to conduct interviews, follow-up on leads, and examine evidence. The department cannot go into further details at this time, because the case is an active criminal investigation.

Lucas was reported missing at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17. Officers were dispatched to a lost juvenile call at a residence in the 600 block of South Edgemoor. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the boy’s 26-year-old stepmother. She reported she last saw Lucas in his bedroom at approximately 3 p.m. prior to her showering and falling asleep.