Schools across Kansas investigating alleged threats

GEARY COUNTY — Over the past 9 days, law enforcement authorities and school districts across Kansas are investigating numerous alleged threats against students and schools.

Police and school districts in Dodge City, Wichita, Hays, Great Bend, Salina and Junction City have learned of alleged threats. Police have arrested four students.

On Tuesday, a 13-year-old Junction City Middle School student made a first appearance in Geary County District Court following an alleged school threat at USD 475. Police arrested the student late Monday, according to Trish Giordano with Junction City Police.

Just before 9p.m. Monday, police were notified of possible threats made through social media towards the Great Bend Middle School, according to a media release from police. The juvenile was interviewed and suspended through USD 428. The Barton County Attorney’s office is considering possible charges in the case.

On February 15, graffiti alleging a potential shooting was found at Lakewood Middle School in Salina, according to USD 305.

On February 12, police in Hays received a report of an alleged threat made by a 14-year-old boy against Hays High School, according to a media release from the Ellis County Attorney. The teen was taken into police protective custody.

The Wichita Police Department reported Friday they were investigating alleged threats made on social media at Bishop Carroll and Southeast high schools. Police booked a 17-year-old Bishop Carroll student for alleged criminal threat.

At USD 443 in Dodge City Friday, police located a student accused of making threatening comments against another. The alleged threat did not include threat toward the school, according to police.

Police continue to encourage students to report if they hear or see anything suspicious.