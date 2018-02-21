Kan. businessman ends governor campaign, endorses Kobach

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita businessman Wink Hartman is ending his campaign for governor and endorsing Kris Kobach.

Hartman said Wednesday he decided during the Kansas GOP convention last weekend. He said his main goal is making the party’s conservative platform into policy to improve Kansas.

Hartman, head of Hartman Oil Co., says he is endorsing Kobach because the secretary of state is a fighter who will not back down from a fight for conservative principles.

Kobach is running against Gov. Jeff Colyer and several others for the GOP nomination in the gubernatorial race.

When asked whether he is interested in being lieutenant governor, Hartman said he would serve in any way Kobach asks him to.

Kobach said Wednesday that he is honored to have Hartman’s support.