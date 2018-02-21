Gov. signs bill for Eisenhower statue at the Kan. statehouse

ABILENE— Plans to erect a 7-foot-tall bronze statue of President Dwight D. Eisenhower on the grounds of the Kansas Statehouse are going to become a reality.

On Wednesday, Governor Jeff Colyer signed SB-262 authorizing the statue. The $140,000 likeness of the Abilene native depicts the Supreme Allied Commander speaking to a group of U.S. soldiers preparing to parachute into Normandy in June 1944.

Gov. Brownback’s office took the lead in raising money for the memorial, and in late January at least $100,000 has been secured.

Colyer conducted the signing at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.