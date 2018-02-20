Two arrested after a car chase in Barton County

On Saturday, February 17, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Deputies with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of NE 10 Road for a traffic infraction.

Upon initiating the stop, the vehicle fled from the deputy. Deputies pursued the vehicle, until the vehicle came to a stop in the 300 block of NE 50 Road. The occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot into a field just to the south.

The Kansas Highway Patrol K-9 units were contacted and responded to the area. With the assistance of the K-9 units, two suspects were located approximately a quarter mile into the field and taken into custody.

One male subject was identified as Jason P. Payne, age 20 of Great Bend. Payne was arrested for felony flee and elude, felony obstruction, reckless driving, and numerous other infractions.

The female was identified as Sabrina R. Carr, age 21 of Great Bend. Carr was arrested for felony obstruction.

Both subjects were placed under arrest and transported to the Barton County Jail.