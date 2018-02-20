Tuesday Statewide Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Arkansas City 61, Wichita Campus 49

Attica 66, Cunningham 23

Baxter Springs 69, Columbus 49

Central Plains 68, Ellinwood 26

Centralia 75, Washington County 37

Cimarron 46, Southwestern Hts. 37

Clifton-Clyde 69, Valley Heights 42

Colby 62, Hoxie 56

Galena 53, Pittsburg Colgan 45

Garden City 50, Liberal 46

Girard 59, Riverton 42

Greeley County 59, Weskan 56

Hanover 72, Linn 40

Hays 92, Dodge City 80

Hays-TMP-Marian 68, Plainville 67

Hoisington 43, Pratt 40

Holton 59, Sabetha 52

Ingalls 63, Satanta 46

Kapaun Mount Carmel 50, Wichita East 46

Kingman 64, Nickerson 50

La Crosse 57, Kinsley 37

Lakeside 56, Logan 54

Lakin 104, Hugoton 77

Larned 49, Lyons 32

Macksville 59, Hodgeman County 43

Manhattan 65, Junction City 61, OT

Meade 42, Spearville 37

Moscow 62, Sublette 34

Natoma 42, Palco 40

Ness City 80, Dighton 38

Northern Valley 101, Golden Plains 56

Osborne 65, Victoria 33

Phillipsburg 67, Stockton 56

Pittsburg 66, Joplin, Mo. 49

Rock Hills 63, Pike Valley 45

Salina Central 41, Salina South 22

Salina Sacred Heart 80, Ellsworth 74, 3OT

Scott City 81, Goodland 77

South Central 19, Minneola 9

South Gray 91, Deerfield 32

St. John 77, Otis-Bison 32

Stafford 62, Pretty Prairie 53

Syracuse 41, Rolla 18

Topeka Hayden 42, Topeka West 41

Topeka Seaman 72, Shawnee Heights 69

Trego 61, Quinter 59, OT

Wakefield 46, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 34

Washburn Rural 61, Highland Park 59, OT

Wichita Heights 52, Wichita Southeast 44

Wichita North 70, Wichita Northwest 5

Wichita South 65, Wichita West 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Altoona-Midway vs. Northeast-Arma, ppd. to Feb 22.

Andover Central vs. Goddard-Eisenhower, ppd. to Feb 21.

Augusta vs. El Dorado, ppd. to Feb 24.

Belle Plaine vs. Garden Plain, ppd. to Feb 21.

Bennington vs. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton, ppd. to Feb 22.

Buhler vs. Winfield, ppd. to Feb 21.

Centre vs. Peabody-Burns, ccd.

Chaparral vs. Wichita Independent, ccd.

Cherryvale vs. Humboldt, ppd. to Feb 21.

Chetopa vs. Yates Center, ppd.

Circle vs. McPherson, ppd. to Feb 23.

Clearwater vs. Wellington, ppd. to Feb 26.

Crest vs. Madison/Hamilton, ppd. to Feb 21.

Douglass vs. Conway Springs, ppd. to Feb 22.

Elyria Christian vs. Hutchinson Central Christian, ppd. to Feb 22.

Erie vs. Neodesha, ppd.

Eureka vs. West Elk, ppd.

Fredonia vs. Caney Valley, ppd. to Feb 22.

Goessel vs. Udall, ccd.

Haven vs. Halstead, ppd. to Feb 22.

Herington vs. Inman, ppd. to Feb 22.

Hutchinson vs. Derby, ppd. to Feb 23.

Independence vs. Fort Scott, ppd. to Feb 21.

Labette County vs. Coffeyville, ppd. to Feb 21.

Little River vs. Canton-Galva, ppd. to Feb 22.

Lyndon vs. Central Heights, ppd. to Feb 23.

Maize South vs. Andover, ppd. to Feb 21.

Maize vs. Newton, ppd. to Feb 21.

Marmaton Valley vs. Jayhawk Linn, ppd. to Feb 23.

Medicine Lodge vs. Wichita Trinity, ppd. to Feb 22.

Minneapolis vs. Russell, ppd. to Feb 22.

Moundridge vs. Solomon, ppd. to Feb 23.

Mulvane vs. Andale, ccd.

Oswego vs. Pleasanton, ccd.

Oxford vs. Burden Central, ppd. to Feb 23.

Parsons vs. Chanute, ppd. to Feb 22.

Pratt Skyline vs. South Barber, ppd.

Smoky Valley vs. Hillsboro, ppd. to Feb 22.

Southeast Saline vs. Republic County, ccd.

Southern Coffey vs. Uniontown, ppd.

Sterling vs. Hesston, ppd. to Feb 22.

Valley Center vs. Goddard, ppd.

Wichita Collegiate vs. Rose Hill, ppd. to Feb 21.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Arkansas City 44, Wichita Campus 41

Beloit 47, Smith Center 43

Bucklin 58, Ashland 28

Central Plains 95, Ellinwood 38

Centralia 74, Washington County 38

Cheylin 42, Rawlins County 41

Columbus 42, Baxter Springs 38

Cunningham 38, Attica 25

Dighton 52, Ness City 22

Elkhart 47, Stanton County 41

Ellsworth 49, Salina Sacred Heart 31

Girard 56, Riverton 23

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 56, Wakefield 42

Golden Plains 57, Northern Valley 51

Hanover 59, Linn 29

Hays 48, Dodge City 38

Hays-TMP-Marian 69, Plainville 60

Hill City 46, Norton 37

Hodgeman County 55, Macksville 30

Holton 63, Sabetha 34

Hugoton 66, Lakin 37

Ingalls 80, Satanta 59

Kingman 47, Nickerson 35

Kiowa County 86, Fowler 16

La Crosse 59, Kinsley 52

Lakeside 49, Logan 34

Larned 37, Lyons 35

Liberal 49, Garden City 25

Manhattan 63, Junction City 28

Natoma 33, Palco 26

Pike Valley 46, Rock Hills 45

Pittsburg Colgan 52, Galena 50

Pratt 47, Hoisington 44

Pretty Prairie 43, Stafford 17

Salina Central 45, Salina South 43

Scott City 57, Goodland 41

South Central 69, Minneola 41

Spearville 49, Meade 37

St. John 36, Otis-Bison 35

Stockton 72, Phillipsburg 49

Sublette 58, Moscow 30

Syracuse 41, Rolla 18

Topeka Hayden 51, Topeka West 41

Topeka Seaman 53, Shawnee Heights 19

Valley Heights 56, Clifton-Clyde 41

Victoria 55, Osborne 49

Washburn Rural 61, Highland Park 25

Weskan 60, Greeley County 32

Wheatland-Grinnell 64, Western Plains-Healy 13

Wichita East 60, Kapaun Mount Carmel 55

Wichita Heights 53, Wichita Southeast 50

Wichita Northwest 61, Wichita North 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Altoona-Midway vs. Northeast-Arma, ppd. to Feb 22.

Andover Central vs. Goddard-Eisenhower, ppd. to Feb 21.

Augusta vs. El Dorado, ppd. to Feb 24.

Belle Plaine vs. Garden Plain, ppd. to Feb 21.

Bennington vs. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton, ppd. to Feb 22.

Berean Academy vs. Marion, ppd. to Feb 22.

Buhler vs. Winfield, ppd. to Feb 21.

Centre vs. Peabody-Burns, ccd.

Chaparral vs. Wichita Independent, ccd.

Chapman vs. Abilene, ppd. to Feb 23.

Cherryvale vs. Humboldt, ppd. to Feb 21.

Chetopa vs. Yates Center, ppd.

Circle vs. McPherson, ppd. to Feb 23.

Clearwater vs. Wellington, ppd. to Feb 26.

Crest vs. Madison/Hamilton, ccd.

Douglass vs. Conway Springs, ppd. to Feb 22.

Elyria Christian vs. Hutchinson Central Christian, ppd. to Feb 22.

Erie vs. Neodesha, ppd.

Fredonia vs. Caney Valley, ppd. to Feb 22.

Goessel vs. Udall, ccd.

Haven vs. Halstead, ppd. to Feb 22.

Herington vs. Inman, ppd. to Feb 22.

Hutchinson vs. Derby, ppd. to Feb 23.

Independence vs. Fort Scott, ppd. to Feb 21.

Labette County vs. Coffeyville, ppd. to Feb 21.

Little River vs. Canton-Galva, ppd. to Feb 22.

Lyndon vs. Central Heights, ppd. to Feb 23.

Maize South vs. Andover, ppd. to Feb 23.

Maize vs. Newton, ppd. to Feb 23.

Medicine Lodge vs. Wichita Trinity, ppd. to Feb 22.

Minneapolis vs. Russell, ppd. to Feb 22.

Moundridge vs. Solomon, ppd. to Feb 23.

Mulvane vs. Andale, ccd.

Oswego vs. Pleasanton, ccd.

Oxford vs. Burden Central, ppd. to Feb 23.

Parsons vs. Chanute, ppd. to Feb 22.

Pratt Skyline vs. South Barber, ppd.

Rose Hill vs. Wichita Collegiate, ppd. to Feb 21.

Smoky Valley vs. Hillsboro, ppd. to Feb 22.

Southeast Saline vs. Republic County, ccd.

Southern Coffey vs. Uniontown, ppd. to Feb 22.

Spring Hill vs. Baldwin, ppd. to Feb 22.

Sterling vs. Hesston, ppd. to Feb 22.

Tonganoxie vs. Bonner Springs, ppd. to Feb 22.