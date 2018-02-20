Tuesday Statewide Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Arkansas City 61, Wichita Campus 49
Attica 66, Cunningham 23
Baxter Springs 69, Columbus 49
Central Plains 68, Ellinwood 26
Centralia 75, Washington County 37
Cimarron 46, Southwestern Hts. 37
Clifton-Clyde 69, Valley Heights 42
Colby 62, Hoxie 56
Galena 53, Pittsburg Colgan 45
Garden City 50, Liberal 46
Girard 59, Riverton 42
Greeley County 59, Weskan 56
Hanover 72, Linn 40
Hays 92, Dodge City 80
Hays-TMP-Marian 68, Plainville 67
Hoisington 43, Pratt 40
Holton 59, Sabetha 52
Ingalls 63, Satanta 46
Kapaun Mount Carmel 50, Wichita East 46
Kingman 64, Nickerson 50
La Crosse 57, Kinsley 37
Lakeside 56, Logan 54
Lakin 104, Hugoton 77
Larned 49, Lyons 32
Macksville 59, Hodgeman County 43
Manhattan 65, Junction City 61, OT
Meade 42, Spearville 37
Moscow 62, Sublette 34
Natoma 42, Palco 40
Ness City 80, Dighton 38
Northern Valley 101, Golden Plains 56
Osborne 65, Victoria 33
Phillipsburg 67, Stockton 56
Pittsburg 66, Joplin, Mo. 49
Rock Hills 63, Pike Valley 45
Salina Central 41, Salina South 22
Salina Sacred Heart 80, Ellsworth 74, 3OT
Scott City 81, Goodland 77
South Central 19, Minneola 9
South Gray 91, Deerfield 32
St. John 77, Otis-Bison 32
Stafford 62, Pretty Prairie 53
Syracuse 41, Rolla 18
Topeka Hayden 42, Topeka West 41
Topeka Seaman 72, Shawnee Heights 69
Trego 61, Quinter 59, OT
Wakefield 46, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 34
Washburn Rural 61, Highland Park 59, OT
Wichita Heights 52, Wichita Southeast 44
Wichita North 70, Wichita Northwest 5
Wichita South 65, Wichita West 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Altoona-Midway vs. Northeast-Arma, ppd. to Feb 22.
Andover Central vs. Goddard-Eisenhower, ppd. to Feb 21.
Augusta vs. El Dorado, ppd. to Feb 24.
Belle Plaine vs. Garden Plain, ppd. to Feb 21.
Bennington vs. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton, ppd. to Feb 22.
Buhler vs. Winfield, ppd. to Feb 21.
Centre vs. Peabody-Burns, ccd.
Chaparral vs. Wichita Independent, ccd.
Cherryvale vs. Humboldt, ppd. to Feb 21.
Chetopa vs. Yates Center, ppd.
Circle vs. McPherson, ppd. to Feb 23.
Clearwater vs. Wellington, ppd. to Feb 26.
Crest vs. Madison/Hamilton, ppd. to Feb 21.
Douglass vs. Conway Springs, ppd. to Feb 22.
Elyria Christian vs. Hutchinson Central Christian, ppd. to Feb 22.
Erie vs. Neodesha, ppd.
Eureka vs. West Elk, ppd.
Fredonia vs. Caney Valley, ppd. to Feb 22.
Goessel vs. Udall, ccd.
Haven vs. Halstead, ppd. to Feb 22.
Herington vs. Inman, ppd. to Feb 22.
Hutchinson vs. Derby, ppd. to Feb 23.
Independence vs. Fort Scott, ppd. to Feb 21.
Labette County vs. Coffeyville, ppd. to Feb 21.
Little River vs. Canton-Galva, ppd. to Feb 22.
Lyndon vs. Central Heights, ppd. to Feb 23.
Maize South vs. Andover, ppd. to Feb 21.
Maize vs. Newton, ppd. to Feb 21.
Marmaton Valley vs. Jayhawk Linn, ppd. to Feb 23.
Medicine Lodge vs. Wichita Trinity, ppd. to Feb 22.
Minneapolis vs. Russell, ppd. to Feb 22.
Moundridge vs. Solomon, ppd. to Feb 23.
Mulvane vs. Andale, ccd.
Oswego vs. Pleasanton, ccd.
Oxford vs. Burden Central, ppd. to Feb 23.
Parsons vs. Chanute, ppd. to Feb 22.
Pratt Skyline vs. South Barber, ppd.
Smoky Valley vs. Hillsboro, ppd. to Feb 22.
Southeast Saline vs. Republic County, ccd.
Southern Coffey vs. Uniontown, ppd.
Sterling vs. Hesston, ppd. to Feb 22.
Valley Center vs. Goddard, ppd.
Wichita Collegiate vs. Rose Hill, ppd. to Feb 21.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Arkansas City 44, Wichita Campus 41
Beloit 47, Smith Center 43
Bucklin 58, Ashland 28
Central Plains 95, Ellinwood 38
Centralia 74, Washington County 38
Cheylin 42, Rawlins County 41
Columbus 42, Baxter Springs 38
Cunningham 38, Attica 25
Dighton 52, Ness City 22
Elkhart 47, Stanton County 41
Ellsworth 49, Salina Sacred Heart 31
Girard 56, Riverton 23
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 56, Wakefield 42
Golden Plains 57, Northern Valley 51
Hanover 59, Linn 29
Hays 48, Dodge City 38
Hays-TMP-Marian 69, Plainville 60
Hill City 46, Norton 37
Hodgeman County 55, Macksville 30
Holton 63, Sabetha 34
Hugoton 66, Lakin 37
Ingalls 80, Satanta 59
Kingman 47, Nickerson 35
Kiowa County 86, Fowler 16
La Crosse 59, Kinsley 52
Lakeside 49, Logan 34
Larned 37, Lyons 35
Liberal 49, Garden City 25
Manhattan 63, Junction City 28
Natoma 33, Palco 26
Pike Valley 46, Rock Hills 45
Pittsburg Colgan 52, Galena 50
Pratt 47, Hoisington 44
Pretty Prairie 43, Stafford 17
Salina Central 45, Salina South 43
Scott City 57, Goodland 41
South Central 69, Minneola 41
Spearville 49, Meade 37
St. John 36, Otis-Bison 35
Stockton 72, Phillipsburg 49
Sublette 58, Moscow 30
Syracuse 41, Rolla 18
Topeka Hayden 51, Topeka West 41
Topeka Seaman 53, Shawnee Heights 19
Valley Heights 56, Clifton-Clyde 41
Victoria 55, Osborne 49
Washburn Rural 61, Highland Park 25
Weskan 60, Greeley County 32
Wheatland-Grinnell 64, Western Plains-Healy 13
Wichita East 60, Kapaun Mount Carmel 55
Wichita Heights 53, Wichita Southeast 50
Wichita Northwest 61, Wichita North 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Altoona-Midway vs. Northeast-Arma, ppd. to Feb 22.
Andover Central vs. Goddard-Eisenhower, ppd. to Feb 21.
Augusta vs. El Dorado, ppd. to Feb 24.
Belle Plaine vs. Garden Plain, ppd. to Feb 21.
Bennington vs. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton, ppd. to Feb 22.
Berean Academy vs. Marion, ppd. to Feb 22.
Buhler vs. Winfield, ppd. to Feb 21.
Centre vs. Peabody-Burns, ccd.
Chaparral vs. Wichita Independent, ccd.
Chapman vs. Abilene, ppd. to Feb 23.
Cherryvale vs. Humboldt, ppd. to Feb 21.
Chetopa vs. Yates Center, ppd.
Circle vs. McPherson, ppd. to Feb 23.
Clearwater vs. Wellington, ppd. to Feb 26.
Crest vs. Madison/Hamilton, ccd.
Douglass vs. Conway Springs, ppd. to Feb 22.
Elyria Christian vs. Hutchinson Central Christian, ppd. to Feb 22.
Erie vs. Neodesha, ppd.
Fredonia vs. Caney Valley, ppd. to Feb 22.
Goessel vs. Udall, ccd.
Haven vs. Halstead, ppd. to Feb 22.
Herington vs. Inman, ppd. to Feb 22.
Hutchinson vs. Derby, ppd. to Feb 23.
Independence vs. Fort Scott, ppd. to Feb 21.
Labette County vs. Coffeyville, ppd. to Feb 21.
Little River vs. Canton-Galva, ppd. to Feb 22.
Lyndon vs. Central Heights, ppd. to Feb 23.
Maize South vs. Andover, ppd. to Feb 23.
Maize vs. Newton, ppd. to Feb 23.
Medicine Lodge vs. Wichita Trinity, ppd. to Feb 22.
Minneapolis vs. Russell, ppd. to Feb 22.
Moundridge vs. Solomon, ppd. to Feb 23.
Mulvane vs. Andale, ccd.
Oswego vs. Pleasanton, ccd.
Oxford vs. Burden Central, ppd. to Feb 23.
Parsons vs. Chanute, ppd. to Feb 22.
Pratt Skyline vs. South Barber, ppd.
Rose Hill vs. Wichita Collegiate, ppd. to Feb 21.
Smoky Valley vs. Hillsboro, ppd. to Feb 22.
Southeast Saline vs. Republic County, ccd.
Southern Coffey vs. Uniontown, ppd. to Feb 22.
Spring Hill vs. Baldwin, ppd. to Feb 22.
Sterling vs. Hesston, ppd. to Feb 22.
Tonganoxie vs. Bonner Springs, ppd. to Feb 22.