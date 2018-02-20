Tuesday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Devonte Graham had 23 points and seven assists, Malik Newman added 20 and No. 8 Kansas beat Oklahoma 104-74. The Jayhawks (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) controlled things early, jumping out to a 10-0 lead less than four minutes into the game and forcing Lon Kruger to burn a timeout before the first media break.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – Jason Motte is back with the St. Louis Cardinals this spring on a minor league deal, hoping to earn a spot in the bullpen. The 35-year-old Motte was a star reliever for the Cardinals before leaving them after the 2014 season.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – It wasn’t so much about who was on the field for Kansas City Royals’ first full-squad workout of spring training. It was more notable who wasn’t there. Several cornerstones of the Kansas City teams that reached the World Series in 2014 and 2015 are in other camps or are still looking for places to play.

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres have finalized their $144 million, eight-year contract. The team announced the signing after Hosmer passed his physical. The four-time Gold Glove winner and 2016 All-Star will be introduced during a news conference Tuesday morning at Padres camp in Peoria, Arizona.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Baker Mayfield doesn’t like comparisons to Johnny Manziel, although the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma wasn’t surprised by them after an arrest and other antics during his time with the Sooners. At a stop in his home state of Texas to accept the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback, Mayfield said he and Manziel were “two completely different people.” Mayfield will be at the NFL combine next week and is projected as a possible first-round pick in the draft.

National Headlines

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) – American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani have won the bronze medal in ice dancing with an impressive free skate at the Pyeongchang Games. Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won the event to become the first figure skaters to win five Olympic medals. Virtue and Moir scored a record 206.07 points to beat training partners Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – The U.S. men’s hockey team has advanced to the quarterfinals with a convincing 5-1 win against Slovakia, leaving the Americans 2-1-1 in the tournament. The game was scoreless until Ryan Donato and James Wisniewski scored 44 seconds apart in the first 2 1/2 minutes of the second period. Donato finished with two goals and Ryan Zapolski stopped 22 shots as the United States earned the right to take on the Czech Republic.

UNDATED (AP) – A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Boston Red Sox and slugger J.D. Martinez have agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract, pending a physical. The 30-year-old Martinez breakthrough season last year, hitting .303 and setting career highs with 45 home runs and 104 RBIs for the Tigers and Diamondbacks. Martinez slammed 29 homers and drove in 65 runs in 62 games with Arizona, including a record-tying four home runs at Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

NEW YORK (AP) – Major league fans won’t see as many mound visits this season in an effort to speed up the game, but a 20-second pitch clock won’t be in place this year. The new rules imposed by MLB include a general limit of six mound visits per nine-inning game without a pitching change, whether by a manager, coach or player. The Major League Players Association refused to agree to the changes but also signed an agreement that it will not oppose the new rules.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The top four remain the same in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll, with top-ranked Virginia followed by Michigan State, Villanova and Xavier. Duke climbed seven spots to fifth, Texas Tech and Gonzaga are tied for sixth, Kansas went from 13th to eighth, Purdue dropped three notches to ninth and North Carolina moved up four places to 10th. Houston, Middle Tennessee and Florida State cracked the top-25 poll and occupy the last three positions.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

