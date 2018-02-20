Teenager ready to represent Great Bend at nationals as Miss Teen Kansas

The Great Bend City Council had a chance to meet America’s U.S. Miss Teen Kansas at Monday’s meeting. Laura Daniel won the crown in Dallas earlier this month and will now compete at the National Pageant in Clearwater Beach, Florida in July.

Daniel is an eighth grader at Great Bend Middle School and wanted to thank the governing body for Great Bend being her sponsor for the national pageant.

Laura Daniel Audio

As Daniel’s sponsor, the City of Great Bend will get an advertisement in the national pageant program. Daniel will also make several appearances throughout Great Bend in the upcoming year.

America’s U.S. Miss scholarship program is judged on academic achievement, volunteer service, resume, personality wear, evening gown, and a personal interview. The program wants to help young ladies develop poise and self-confidence, while earning thousands of dollars in college scholarships and recognizing their accomplishments.