Pratt man hospitalized after crash on the ice with a semi

PRATT COUNTY – One person was injured in an accident just before 11a.m. Tuesday in Pratt County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford passenger truck driven by Marvin Alexander Blake, 56, Pratt, was eastbound on U.S. 54 ten miles east of Pratt.

The driver lost control of the truck when it hit an icy spot on the road.

The truck crossed through the median into the path of and collided with a 2018 Kenworth semi.

Blake was transported to the hospital in Pratt.

The semi driver Brian K. Cull, 44, Antwerp, NY., was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.