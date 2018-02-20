Police: Kansas man shot during robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY ‑— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery.

Just before 9p.m. Monday, a man arrived at a Topeka hospital with injuries consistent with a gunshot, according to Lt. Kelvin Johnson.

Through the investigation, it was learned that the injuries, which were not life threating and were received during a robbery to in the area of 13th and Western in Topeka.

Officers searched the area, but have yet to locate an exact crime scene where the robbery occurred. The suspects were described as two black males with ski masks armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police.