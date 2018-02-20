Police follow dozens of tips in search for missing Kan. boy

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to ask the public for help in their search for a missing 5-year-old Wichita boy.

Lucas Hernandez was last seen just after 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon

Police have received numerous tips in the case. Each tip is reviewed and assigned to an investigator, according to officer Charley Davidson. As many as 100 people have been working on the case. Tips have led police to search several parks in Wichita and they have completed a thorough search of Lucas’ neighborhood. Police have used horses, K-9 teams and drones in the search, according to Davidson.

The boy was last seen just after 3 p.m. Saturday by his 26-year-old step-mother in his bedroom at a home in the 600 block of South Edgemoor in Wichita.

He was wearing black sweats, white sox and a grey shirt with a bear on it.

The best way for the public to help is by sharing the story on social media and providing tips to police, according to Davidson.

Police spokesman Charley Davidson said Monday afternoon the search continues but police had little new to report.

Officers and dogs have searched the boy’s home, neighborhood and the 216-acre Chisholm Creek Park. Davidson said police have found no evidence suggesting Lucas was abducted.

An FBI team is assisting police. Lucas has brown hair and eyes and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a bear on it.

