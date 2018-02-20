Kansas teen jailed for alleged threatening text message

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Salina teen for alleged criminal threat.

A 14-year-old reported receiving a threatening text message to a Salina Central High School resources officer, according to police captain Paul Forrester.

The text included a photo of the suspected 15-year-old teen holding a firearm with a threat to harm the younger boy.

Following an investigation, police arrested the 15-year-old suspect at his home for alleged criminal threat. He is being held in the juvenile detention center in Junction City, according to Forrester.