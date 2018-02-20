Kan. effort to repeal tuition help for undocumented students ends

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are no longer discussing a proposal to end in-state tuition for undocumented students.

After two days of testimony, a House committee on Monday did not act on a bill to end in-state tuition for undocumented graduates. The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Kevin Jones of Wellsville, said he would not try to advance the bill.

Kansas law currently allows students who have lived in the state since they were young and who graduated from a state high school to pay in-state tuition, which is much lower than out-state tuition.

The Kansas Association of School Boards opposed repeal of the current tuition law.

Supporters of the repeal argue undocumented students are breaking immigration laws and shouldn’t be allowed to pay less than American citizens.