Hesston police chief awarded Medal of Valor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hesston Police Chief Doug Schroeder was among 12 law enforcement officers from across the country who were honored with a Medal of Valor.

President Donald Trump recognized Schroeder and others in a ceremony Tuesday at the White House.

He was honored for his response to a report of an active shooter at the Excel Industries plant in Hesston in February 2015.

Schroeder entered the lawn equipment factory alone and shot and killed the gunman, Cedric Ford, who had already killed three people and wounded 14 others.

Ford had been served a protection order hours before the shooting. Authorities said tests also indicated a high level of methamphetamine and alcohol in his system during the shooting.