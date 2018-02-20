GBRC – Stop ‘N Learn: Healthy Cooking Styles

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Healthy Cooking Styles” on Wednesday, February 21st, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Recreation Center (1214 Stone St.).

Have you ever tried sautéing the water or a prepared boiled salad? It is easy to get in a rut and prepare the same foods in the same way. Join Donna and John Krug as they share their interest in cooking. Based on the fact sheets that Donna wrote for K-State Research and Extension titled, “Healthy Cooking Styles” you will find that healthy foods can be both delicious and satisfying. Please RSVP if possible by calling the Cottonwood Extension District‘s Great Bend office at 793-1910 to ensure adequate supplies.

For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.