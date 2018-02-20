Community support plays a big role in the operation of the Family Crisis Center

Looking for an idea for a fundraiser but also an entertaining evening for women, the Family Crisis Center started, “Red Shoes and Bunco Too.” Women will be able to purchase a $50 ticket to play three rounds of bunco, a popular dice game, participate in the silent auction, and receive a drink ticket.

With the event coming up on April 13, Family Crisis Center Financial Director Shannon Somers says they are gathering items for the silent auction, mostly purses.

The Family Crisis Center works to end domestic and sexual violence, abuse, and neglect with both adults and children. Somers says the non-profit organization receives funding through grants and United Way of Central Kansas, but community events like Red Shoes and Bunco Too play a critical role in sustaining the operation.

The event, in its second year, will take place at the Columbus Hall, on south Main Street in Great Bend beginning at 6:30 p.m. Women wearing red shoes will receive an extra drink ticket.

“Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event will take place April 26 near Jack Kilby Square in Great Bend from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Men parading around in red stilettos will again try to bring awareness to sexual and domestic violence.