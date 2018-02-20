Barton Athletics announces 2018 Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Barton Community College announces the election of Randy Cole, Tyson Gay, and Clair Oleen to its Sports Hall of Fame. The Class of 2018 will be inducted and honored at a 2:00 p.m. induction ceremony to be held on Saturday, February 24, in the Kirkman Activity Center located on the Barton Campus. Induction ceremony is free and open to the public. Public attendance also encouraged in honoring the inductees between the women’s and men’s basketball games versus Coffeyville Community College later that evening.

For twelve years as an assistant and then as head coach, Cole was a guiding force in continuing the national prominence of Barton track and field, a storied program Gay would later begin his next level training leading to worldwide sprint stardom. Still atop the Cougar men’s basketball record book with a single game defensive rebound performance, Oleen’s career led to a legendary coaching campaign upon retirement at Bethany College.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Barton Community College

2:00 p.m. – Induction Ceremony located on lower level of the Kirkman Activity Center on the Barton campus. Admission is free and public is encouraged to attend. *Live web streaming will also be available.

5:30 p.m. – Barton women’s basketball versus Coffeyville Community College

*7:20 p.m. – *Approximate time. Inductees will be presented with Hall of Fame plaques in a brief ceremony between the women and men’s basketball contests.

7:30 p.m. – Barton men’s basketball versus Coffeyville Community College