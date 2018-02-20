Baby hospitalized after burned in Kansas house fire

TOPEKA — One person was injured in a fire Monday in Shawnee County.

Just after 3p.m., fire crews responded to a home in the 3200 Block of Skyline Drive in Topeka.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the two-story wooden frame residential structure with smoke showing. Firefighters began an offensive fire attack keeping it confined to the structure of fire origin. All occupants made it outside of the house before firefighters’ arrival.

Firefighters performed a search of the structure and confirmed there was nobody left inside. One infant patient was transported by AMR from the scene to a local hospital for injuries sustained from the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. They reported the fire damage was $40,000 to the structure and $10,000 contents loss. There were no working smoke detectors in the home at the time of the fire, according to fire officials.