FBI assisting as search continues for missing Kan. boy

Editor’s note: The story is updated to explain that the child was last seen Saturday. Wichita Police originally reported Friday.

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a missing child and asking the public for help to locate him.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) officials continue working with partnering agencies in search of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Just after 6:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a lost juvenile call at a residence in the 600 block of South Edgemoor. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 26-year-old female who is the stepmother of Lucas. She reported she last saw Lucas in his bedroom at approximately 3 p.m., on Saturday, prior to her showering and falling asleep.

The boys has brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 4-feet tall and weighs 60 pounds and was last seen at 3 p.m. in his bedroom wearing black sweats, white socks, a grey shirt with a bear on it.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) team is assisting WPD with this investigation. If anyone has any information on this case, please call (316) 383-4661. The case number is 18C010693.

