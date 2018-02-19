Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -2. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -3. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday
A slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle before noon, then a chance of freezing rain between noon and 2pm, then a chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of rain before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Saturday
A chance of snow before 8am, then a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 56.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 54.