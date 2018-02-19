Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

GREAT BEND — Richard Bollig, 98, passed away February 16, 2018, at Locust Grove Village Nursing Home, La Crosse, Kan. He was born June 20, 1919, at Ellis, Kan., to Jacob and Eva (Spies) Bollig.

Richard married Edith Herrman on November 14, 1949, at LaCrosse. Richard, a long-time resident of Great Bend, worked for Dr. Pepper Co. for seven years, then retired as a supervisor for Marlette Homes, after 27 years of service. Richard was a veteran of WW II, serving in the U.S. Army, 422nd Infantry, from February 27, 1941, to October 18, 1945, obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Richard was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, V.F.W. Post 3111, and life member of American Legion Argonne Post 180, all of Great Bend.

Richard is survived by his wife, Edith Bollig, of the home; one son, Dale Bollig and Connie of Oklahoma City, Okla.; one daughter, Sylvia Billinger and husband Charles Pete of Great Bend; one sister, Mary Reinert of Denver, Colo.; five grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Gery Bollig; four brothers, Simon Bollig, Gilbert Bollig, Danny Bollig, Theodore Bollig; and one sister, Georgine Windholz.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Interment is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at La Crosse City Cemetery, La Crosse, with Military Rites conducted by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday, February 19, with a Vigil and Rosary at 7:00 p.m., with Father Ted Stoecklein presiding, all at Bryant Funeral Home. A memorial funds have been established with Prince of Peace Parish or Locust Grove Activity Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530