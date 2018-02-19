Great Bend—Ralph E. Draney, 89, passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018 at his home. He was born September 28, 1928 at Preston, NE the son of Alfred and Grace (Alspach) Draney.

Ralph was united in Marriage to Alyce Marie Dyer October 30, 1950 in Alma, NE. She preceded him in death June 8, 2015. Ralph was a rough neck and driller for many years. He was a veteran of the US Navy. He built his own house with the help of his sons. Ralph also loved woodworking and working with leather and fishing.

Survivors include sons Bob Draney and wife Gail of Derby and Ron Draney and wife Becky of Great Bend; daughters Susan Detter and husband Mike and Sandra Smith all of Great Bend; grandchildren Ryan Draney, Ross Draney, Stacy Runyan, Ron Draney Jr, Brandi Gruber, Amanda London, Jessica Beck and Emily Beck; sixteen great grandchildren; half-sister Kay Draney. He was preceded in death by brothers Bill and Neal.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 23, 2018 with Pastor Larry Schumacher officiating. Visitation will be 10::00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Thursday, February 22, 2018 with family present to greet friends 6-8 p.m. both at Bryant Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorial has been established with Elder Care, in care of Bryant Funeral Home

