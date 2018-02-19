Monday Sports Headlines

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) – Landry Shamut scored 19 points, and No. 19 Wichita State ended the nation’s longest home-court winning streak, beating No. 5 Cincinnati 76-72 to leave the American Athletic Conference race wide-open. The Shockers beat a Top 5 team on the road for the first time since 1964. Cincinnati fell to 0-3 against ranked teams.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Leron Black scored a career-high 28 points and snagged seven rebounds, to help Illinois outlast Nebraska for a 72-66 victory. There were six ties and nine lead changes during the game, but the deciding basket came from Black.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – The Kansas City Royals knew the day might come when Eric Hosmer left them. Now that the free agent first baseman is going to play in San Diego, Hosmer’s former teammates are fondly remembering the guy who helped them win the 2015 World Series, and was big presence on and off the field.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) – A person with direct knowledge of the deal says free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer has reached preliminary agreement on an eight-year contract with the San Diego Padres, pending a physical. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there had been no formal announcement of Hosmer’s signing, which would become official once he passes a physical early in the week.

National Headlines

PEYONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – The United States women’s hockey team has advanced to the gold medal game at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Gigi Marvin scored 2:25 after the opening faceoff and Maddie Rooney needed to make just 14 saves as the Americans blanked Finland 5-0. Dani Cameranesi provided two goals and an assist to help the U.S. earn the right to take on Canada or the athletes from Russia.

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) – The Russian delegation at the Pyeongchang Olympics has announced that one of its athletes has failed a drug test. A spokesman for the “Olympic Athletes from Russia says a “B” sample taken from the athlete will be analyzed in 24 hours. The spokesman did not name the athlete of the sports involved.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Austin Dillon was the winner of yesterday’s Daytona 500, finishing just ahead of Childress teammate Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Chris Buscher. Dillon drove the No. 3 car to victory lane on the 20th anniversary of Dale Earnhardt’s only win in the Great American Race, and 17 years to the day of Earnhardt’s death during a crash at Daytona. Wallace finished second after becoming the first black driver in the Daytona field since 1969.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Bubba Watson has ended a two-year victory drought by earning his third victory at Riviera. Watson closed with a 2-under 69 for a two-stroke win against Kevin Na and Tony Finau. Watson seized control with two par putts and a bunker shot he holed for birdie on the par-3 14th hole. It was his first victory since Riviera in 2016 and puts him into the top 50, making him eligible for the World Golf Championship next weekend in Mexico.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – LeBron James scored 10 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead, finger-roll layup with 34.5 seconds left to lead Team LeBron to a 148-145 win over Team Stephen in the NBA All-Star game at Los Angeles. James was named the game MVP for the third time, and the first since the league broke with tradition by having the team captains select their rosters. Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan each had 21 points to lead Team Stephen.

UNDATED (AP) – Two more top-10 men’s basketball teams went down in defeat on Sunday, but Carsen Edwards’ 27 points helped No. 6 Purdue escape with a 76-73 win over Penn State. Landry Shamut scored 19 points and No. 19 Wichita State ended the nation’s longest home-court winning streak at 39 games by beating fifth-ranked Cincinnati, 76-72. Jordan Poole scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half as 22nd-rated Michigan earned a 74-62 home win against No. 8 Ohio State.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

