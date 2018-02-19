Kan. woman, child hospitalized after Barton Co. rollover crash

BARTON COUNTY Two people were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Sunday in Barton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Shawn E J Preister, 59, Woodston, was northbound on U.S. 281 just south of Hoisington.

The driver lost control of the SUV when it blew a tire. The SUV traveled off the roadway and overturned in the east ditch.

Passengers Stormi Brooke Preister, 19, and a 10-month old were transported to Clara Barton Hospital.

The driver and a fourth passenger were not injured. Only the child was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.