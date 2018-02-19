Great Bend Post

Kan. woman, child hospitalized after Barton Co. rollover crash

BARTON COUNTY Two people were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Sunday in Barton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Shawn E J Preister, 59, Woodston, was northbound on U.S. 281 just south of Hoisington.

The driver lost control of the SUV when it blew a tire. The SUV traveled off the roadway and overturned in the east ditch.

Passengers Stormi Brooke Preister, 19, and a 10-month old were transported to Clara Barton Hospital.

The driver and a fourth passenger were not injured. Only the child was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.