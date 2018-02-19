Great Bend seeking to learn about career readiness at the “Building Bridges” event

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Kansas WorkforceONE and Great Bend High School, is introducing the 1st Annual Building Bridges program in Great Bend Tuesday, February 20.

The event is aimed at bringing businesses, economic development, workforce development, and education together. The program is designed to help identify what schools should be teaching the students in an effort to prepare them to be a viable part of the workforce.

Lacy Wolters serves as the ACT / Career Coordinator for Great Bend High School. Wolters says the breakout sessions with working professionals, school staff, and students are designed for constructive open discussion.

The event starts Tuesday in the Commons Area of the High School at 6 p.m. with networking and appetizers. An opening introduction and presentation is at 6:30 p.m. and then breakout sessions for the different industries represented will be at 7 p.m.

Wolters hopes many areas are covered including: soft and technical skills needed for students to be college and career ready, hands-on experience in many fields, and how to get students to stay and work in Barton and surrounding counties.