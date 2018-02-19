GREAT BEND — Eldon Leroy Ingram, 67, passed away February 17, 2018, at Cherry Village Nursing Home, Great Bend. He was born February 1, 1951, at Hoisington, Kan., to William Joseph and Mamie Mary (Dunn) Ingram.

Eldon married Angie Zamarripa June 13, 1970, at Great Bend. They were divorced in 2000. Eldon, a 1970 Great Bend High School graduate, was a driller and roughneck for D.R. Lauck and several other oil production companies. A life time resident of Great Bend, Eldon was an avid sports enthusiast, especially having a passion for fishing and softball, in which he competed in for 15 years.

Eldon is survived by one son, Jeff Ingram and wife Rana, of Great Bend, and their children, Bryce, Addison, and Remi; one daughter, Jill Wharton and husband Spencer, of Great Bend, and their children, Jacob and Jaret; former wife, Angie Ingram, of Great Bend; brother, R.C. Ingram, of Great Bend; and many other extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Jordan Ingram; sisters, Dora Ingram, Dannelda Ingram, Leona Bowman, and Alice Harrod; and brothers, Norman Ingram, Jay Ingram, and Keith Ingram.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 23, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, Great Bend, with The Reverend Dick Ogle presiding. Interment will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Stafford County, Kan. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, February 22, with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are designated to the Eldon Ingram Memorial Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

