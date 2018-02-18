Police: 4 Kan. teens jailed for alleged robbery, murder

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder and an armed robbery and after the release of security camera images have four teen suspects in custody.

Just after 1a.m. Friday, police responded Dimple Donuts, 4201 SW 21 Street in Topeka in reference a robbery to the business, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel. A clerk told police that 4 unknown age, race men wearing all dark clothing entered the business. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and ordered the clerk to the ground. The four suspects took money from the business and fled south out of the business, possibly to a awaiting vehicle. There were no injuries reported.

On Saturday, Topeka Police arrested Erion D. Kirtdoll, 24, of Topeka, Elija A. Perry, 18, of Topeka and Dion J. Troupe, 18, also of Topeka for charges related to the aggravated robbery that occurred at 4201 SW 21st street, as well as charges related to the homicide that occurred in the 3500 block of SE Girard on February 16, 2018, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross.

Saturday night, Cross reported a 17-year old male who was being questioned in the case has also been transported to the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections.

All four subjects were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.