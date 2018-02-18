Monday Weather

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 40. North northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain showers before 3am, then a slight chance of rain or freezing drizzle between 3am and 4am, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -3. North wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of snow showers between midnight and 3am, then a slight chance of freezing rain after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A slight chance of snow after noon, mixing with rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night A chance of rain and snow between midnight and 1am, then a chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 55.