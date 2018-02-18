Great Bend Post

Monday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Director of the Center for Counseling and Consultation Julie Kramp.

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A        “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory – Chip will discuss the latest news at the start of a new week plus have his regular Monday conversation with Machinery Pete.

11A-11:30     “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Oxen on the Santa Fe Trail”

11:30-12P     “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton Community College Theater Director Dr. Rick Abel who will discussed the upcoming Spring Musical.

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             “Market Rally”

5P-5:30          KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info 

5:30-8P          College Basketball – Miami @ Notre Dame 

8P-9P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”