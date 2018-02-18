Kansas, Missouri work to secure national bicycle route

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) – Missouri and Kansas officials are working to designate sections of Route 66 as a national bicycle route.

The Joplin Globe reports that the U.S. Bicycle Route System is the national cycling route network serviced by state and local governments. The goal of the system is to connect bicycle routes across the country for safer, long-distance cycling.

The designation for portions of the Mother Road could allow each state’s Department of Transportation to map and post signs for cyclists along their sections of the route.

Patrick Tuttle is the director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau. He works closely with the Missouri Transportation Department.

Tuttle says that Missouri is closest to reaching its designation and that state agencies must make the April submission deadline to be approved this year.