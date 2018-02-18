Court upholds Kan. man’s sentence in drug distribution case

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the Reno County District Court’s decision to deny a Kansas man’s motion to withdraw pleas in a drug distribution case.

Chad Johnson, 40, Hutchinson, entered guilty pleas to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

The court held Johnson’s pleas were understandingly made; he was not misled into believing the state would agree to probation and his trial counsel was not ineffective.

In reaching its decision, the court determined Johnson could not demonstrate that his attorney failed to inform him — as a result of his pleas — he would be required to register pursuant to the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

The case goes back to April 10, 2007. He is not eligible for parole until February 2023. He has five previous convictions in Sedgwick and Reno County for drugs, aggravated battery and criminal in possession of a firearm, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.