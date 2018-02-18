Another Drought Facing Agriculture

By Barton Community College Agriculture Instructor Vic Martin

There really isn’t much to say regarding the continuing and deepening drought in our area. Although parts of Kansas did receive some snowfall, the overall pattern isn’t promising over the near term for any meaningful precipitation. Temperatures are a bit up and down but fortunately more on the cooler rather than warmer side through the coming weekend. Today, let’s discuss a different drought affecting the agriculture industry – a drought in the workforce.

This past week, Barton Community held Junior Day and this next week a Career Fair. Last fall there was a Senior Day. The purpose of these events is to expose junior high and high school students to possible career options and the post-secondary education needed to excel. Out of approximately ninety juniors on campus last week only eight had a career in agriculture as their first or second choice. And of those eight, most while wanting to work in agriculture were unsure of what they wanted to do or what the options are.

This lack of knowledge of the careers and opportunities in agriculture extend past those in high school. Many adults who are underemployed or seeking better paying job opportunities with benefits also lack an understanding of the possibilities in agriculture. First, the industry still suffers from an image that doesn’t match the reality in terms of technology, pay, benefits, and opportunities. Second, there is another misconception that you have to have a farm background to work in agriculture. Third, there is a misconception that you either need not training or at least a four-year degree to be successful. And there are other barriers and lacks of understanding. Lastly, the industry and the post-secondary institutions haven’t found an effective, consistent method for reaching out across age groups.

Here is the reality, we have a significant lack of employees across the industry and it is growing as a significant portion of those now working are at or near retirement age. In, Kansas, directly and indirectly, agriculture is the largest economic driver for the state. Wages and benefits are as good as and in often cases better than most other sectors. Employers want responsible, disciplined employees and they will train them or help pay for their training in many cases. Finally, we as a state haven’t made the necessary commitment to help the industry address this need. So what can/must we do? Possible solutions next week.