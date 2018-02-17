Tuesday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting, Tuesday, February 20, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the February 12, 2018, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of February 5, 2018, and ending February 20, 2018.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. RESOLUTION 2018-05: Establishing Commission Districts for Barton County, Kansas, and Rescinding Resolution 2015-05, Same, Adopted January 26, 2015:

-At least once every three years, the Commission shall review districting to assure that each of the five is as compact and equal in population as possible. Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will provide details.

B. RESOLUTION 2018-06: Resolution Transferring and Carrying Over 2017 Unexpended Funds to the Capital Improvement, Equipment Replacement and Health Funds:

-After accounting of all 2017 transactions, monies are suggested for transfer to the Capital Improvement and Equipment Replacement Funds. For 2018, it is suggested that some monies be transferred back to the Health Fund. Overall, these planned transfers are a regular part of budgeting. Matt Patzner, Finance Officer, and Ms. Zimmerman will present details.

C. INVENTORY OF COUNTY PROPERTY:

-Per KSA 19-2687, each County officer and head of a department shall make an inventory of the personal property owned by the County and located in such office or department. The inventory, which shall be taken during the month of December of each year, shall be filed with the County Clerk on or before December 31 of each year. The inventory shall not include books, records, files, stationery, writing materials and blank legal papers. The information will be presented to the Commission during February of each year. Per Resolution 2005-22, the mandated duties have been assigned to the Information Technology Department. John Debes, Director, and Chris Saenz, Equipment Technician, will provide details.

D. COUNTY APPRAISER’S OFFICE: “Who Are Appraisers?”

-Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser, will present a video on the job of an Appraiser.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

FEBRUARY 20, 2018

9:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

10:00 a.m. – Meeting as the Governing Body of Fire District Number One

10:15 a.m. – IRB / Economic Development annual review – Kan-Can (Red Barn) –Jim Jordan, County Treasurer; Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser; Matt Patzner, Financial Officer and Ms. Zimmerman

10:30 a.m. – Delinquent Taxes – Mr. Jordan

10:45 a.m. – Employee Benefits – Amy Mellor, County Attorney

11:00 a.m. – Federal Funds Distribution / Federal Fund Exchange 2018 – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

11:15 a.m. – 2018 Hot Mix Asphalt Overlay Project – Mr. McManaman and Darren Williams, County Works Director

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services Department are scheduled for February 22, 2018.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, February 26, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.

VII. ADJOURN.