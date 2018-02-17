Sunday Weather

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a south wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Washington’s Birthday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 10 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Monday Night A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Blustery.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night A chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 20%.