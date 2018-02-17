Sunday Weather

Sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a south wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Washington’s Birthday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 10 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Monday Night
A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Blustery.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 33.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 14.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 20%.