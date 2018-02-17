Police: Suspects forced Kan. clerk to the ground, escaped with cash

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have released security camera images.
Just after 1a.m. Friday, police responded Dimple Donuts, 4201 SW 21 Street in Topeka in reference a robbery to the business, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.
A clerk told police that 4 unknown age, race men wearing all dark clothing entered the business. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and ordered the clerk to the ground. The four suspects took money from the business and fled south out of the business, possibly to a awaiting vehicle. There were no injuries reported.
There have been no arrests made. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Topeka Police.