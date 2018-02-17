Police: Suspects forced Kan. clerk to the ground, escaped with cash

Just after 1a.m. Friday, police responded Dimple Donuts, 4201 SW 21 Street in Topeka in reference a robbery to the business, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

A clerk told police that 4 unknown age, race men wearing all dark clothing entered the business. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and ordered the clerk to the ground. The four suspects took money from the business and fled south out of the business, possibly to a awaiting vehicle. There were no injuries reported.

There have been no arrests made. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Topeka Police.