Man charged with murder in crash deaths of KC couple

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Kansas City man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder for a fatal crash that killed a Kansas City couple.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office says 28-year-old Preston Moore has been charged with the murder counts, as well as driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license.

Authorities say 29-year-old Laura Humphrey and 31-year-old Ryan Humphrey were in a northbound vehicle on U.S. Highway 71 when a car being driven the wrong way by Moore crashed into them on Nov. 11. The Humphreys were killed. Moore was critically injured.

Prosecutors say an open liquor bottle was found in Moore’s vehicle, and toxicology results showed he was drunk. Moore has a previous DWI conviction.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000 for Moore.