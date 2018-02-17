Kansas regent, county-city official arrested following fight

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Board of Regents member and commissioner for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

50-year-old Ann Brandau-Murguia was arrested Friday evening and booked into the Wyandotte County Detention Center. She was released on her own recognizance a short time later. Brandau-Murguia is the wife of Kansas U.S District Judge Carlos Murguia.

While the booking report indicates Brandau-Murguia committed bodily harm to a family member, Brandau-Murguia said in a statement posted on her professional Facebook page that the incident involved a longtime friend, not a family member.

Brandau-Murguia said in the statement that she and the friend “were involved in a misunderstanding that resulted in an argument and physical contact.”

Brandau-Murguia did not immediately return messages sent Saturday via email and on social media platforms seeking comment.