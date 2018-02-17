Kan. woman who stopped for funeral procession dies in crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an injury accident at 119th Street west and Beaumont in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The investigation showed a funeral precession was south bound on 119th Street and north bound vehicles were stopped showing respect.

A 31-year-old male driver in a green minivan traveling northbound, failed to stop for the stopped vehicles, and rear-ended a small red sport utility vehicle occupied by a 59-year-old woman and her mother. The 59-year-old driver unfortunately succumbed to her injuries on the scene, according to Davidson.

The mother and the diver of the minivan were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Davidson did release the name of the victim.

The Wichita Police Department Critical Accident Team responded to assist in the investigation.