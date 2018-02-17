Friday Statewide Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 65, Clay Center 37
Andale 55, Wichita Collegiate 31
Anderson County 66, Prairie View 38
Andover 67, Valley Center 50
Argonia 49, Udall 37
Arkansas City 59, Andover Central 56
Augusta 56, Circle 48
Basehor-Linwood 64, Bonner Springs 55
Belle Plaine 64, Wichita Independent 49
Bennington 56, Solomon 52
Berean Academy 49, Goessel 22
Bishop Miege 67, BV Southwest 27
Bishop Seabury Academy 65, Heritage Christian 49
Bluestem 65, Neodesha 56
Burlington 68, Osawatomie 30
Burrton 55, South Barber 36
BV Northwest 56, Blue Valley 27
Caldwell 55, Cedar Vale/Dexter 39
Caney Valley 67, Erie 43
Central Plains 55, Kinsley 23
Centralia 54, St. Mary’s 39
Centre 58, Chase County 45
Cheney 71, Douglass 35
Coffeyville 67, Fort Scott 53
Derby 75, Wichita Campus 68
Ellsworth 52, Lincoln 34
Emporia 47, Topeka Hayden 36
Eureka 60, Cherryvale 37
Fowler 51, Minneola 50
Frankfort 74, Wetmore 58
Frontenac 52, Riverton 48
Galena 49, Columbus 41
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 55, Tescott 26
Goddard 82, Maize South 71
Goddard-Eisenhower 65, Hutchinson 29
Golden Plains 58, Palco 46
Goodland 48, Ulysses 39
Great Bend 70, Dodge City 60
Halstead 61, Nickerson 52
Hanover 63, Clifton-Clyde 58
Hays 52, Garden City 50
Hays-TMP-Marian 50, Stockton 21
Hesston 64, Hillsboro 53
Hodgeman County 57, Ashland 45
Holcomb 61, Colby 49
Hoxie 66, Doniphan West 47
Hugoton 63, Scott City 53
Humboldt 42, Central Heights 33
Hutchinson Central Christian 50, Pratt Skyline 49
Independence 60, Chanute 54
Jackson Heights 49, McLouth 24
Jayhawk Linn 58, Altoona-Midway 25
Jefferson West 50, Royal Valley 33
KC Harmon 72, Atchison 37
KC Turner 53, Lansing 48
Lakeside 55, Natoma 45
Lakin 54, Syracuse 40
Lawrence 67, SM South 63
Lawrence Free State 74, SM North 52
Linn 54, Wakefield 38
Logan 42, Wheatland-Grinnell 37
Macksville 52, St. John 50
Maize 49, Salina Central 42
Manhattan 53, Highland Park 46
Maranatha Academy 58, Barstow, Mo. 42
Marysville 60, Chapman 25
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 52, Jefferson North 37
McPherson 57, Buhler 37
Medicine Lodge 55, Conway Springs 48
Mill Valley 74, BV North 68
Minneapolis 53, Beloit 47
Mission Valley 53, Rural Vista 43
Moundridge 60, Canton-Galva 26
Nemaha Central 61, Riverside 33
Ness City 92, Victoria 43
Newton 51, Salina South 44
Northeast-Arma 79, Uniontown 49
Northern Heights 46, Hartford 30
Norton 51, Ellis 50
Olathe Northwest 51, Olathe North 34
Olathe South 67, Olathe East 50
Olathe West 65, Gardner-Edgerton 54
Osborne 62, Chase 32
Oswego 50, Chetopa 38
Otis-Bison 39, Ellinwood 35
Ottawa 52, Baldwin 47
Paola 47, Eudora 43
Pawnee Heights 57, Ingalls 54
Perry-Lecompton 61, Atchison County 25
Pike Valley 69, Wilson 47
Pittsburg 76, Labette County 53
Pittsburg Colgan 47, Girard 43
Plainville 59, Hill City 43
Pleasant Ridge 56, Horton 33
Pratt 39, Lyons 37
Pretty Prairie 55, Cunningham 16
Rawlins County 75, Dighton 50
Rock Creek 67, Silver Lake 50
Rock Hills 72, Thunder Ridge 37
Rose Hill 74, Clearwater 62
Rossville 61, Riley County 46
Sabetha 60, Hiawatha 36
Salina Sacred Heart 89, Republic County 47
Santa Fe Trail 55, Wellsville 47
Satanta 72, Bucklin 47
Sedan 66, Flinthills 36
SM East 64, Leavenworth 44
SM West 54, SM Northwest 46
Smoky Valley 70, Larned 45
South Gray 76, Kiowa County 49
Southeast 53, Marmaton Valley 42
Southeast Saline 71, Russell 58
Southwestern Hts. 73, Elkhart 41
Spring Hill 49, Louisburg 39
St. Francis 66, Greeley County 55
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57, Sylvan-Lucas 51
St. John’s Military 56, SVHE 49
St. Paul 63, Yates Center 59
St. Thomas Aquinas 55, BV West 35
Stanton County 61, Meade 60
Sterling 59, Kingman 53, OT
Topeka 65, Washburn Rural 51
Topeka Seaman 59, Junction City 43
Topeka West 61, Shawnee Heights 42
Trego 53, Smith Center 51, OT
Troy 65, BV Randolph 60
Wabaunsee 38, Herington 24
Wamego 67, Concordia 61
Wellington 43, Mulvane 37
Weskan def. Western Plains-Healy, forfeit
West Elk 78, Burden Central 37
Wichita Bishop Carroll 48, Kapaun Mount Carmel 44
Wichita East 69, Wichita Northwest 38
Wichita Heights 57, Wichita South 43
Wichita Southeast 82, Wichita North 57
Wichita Trinity 56, Chaparral 19
Winfield 62, El Dorado 53
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Andale 54, Wichita Collegiate 34
Andover 53, Valley Center 42
Andover Central 65, Arkansas City 46
Argonia 51, Udall 42
Atchison 80, KC Harmon 16
Atchison County 40, Perry-Lecompton 27
Baldwin 58, Ottawa 33
Barstow, Mo. 42, Maranatha Academy 27
Basehor-Linwood 54, Bonner Springs 49
Beloit 50, Minneapolis 21
Bennington 50, Solomon 27
Berean Academy 34, Goessel 20
Bishop Miege 63, BV Southwest 33
Blue Valley 58, BV Northwest 54, OT
Bluestem 59, Neodesha 28
Bucklin 50, Satanta 46
Burlington 66, Osawatomie 28
BV North 62, Mill Valley 44
BV Randolph 64, Troy 44
Caldwell 58, Cedar Vale/Dexter 22
Central Plains 56, Kinsley 34
Chase County 46, Centre 33
Cheney 56, Douglass 22
Chetopa 35, Oswego 32
Circle 43, Augusta 41
Clay Center 52, Abilene 42
Columbus 36, Galena 34
Concordia 44, Wamego 39
Conway Springs 56, Medicine Lodge 18
Derby 45, Wichita Campus 15
Dodge City 44, Great Bend 31
Ellsworth 58, Lincoln 13
Emporia 47, Topeka Hayden 36
Erie 44, Caney Valley 36
Eureka 66, Cherryvale 45
Fort Scott 58, Coffeyville 37
Frankfort 68, Wetmore 42
Frontenac 49, Riverton 36
Garden City 50, Hays 36
Gardner-Edgerton 61, Olathe West 50
Girard 60, Pittsburg Colgan 55
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 50, Tescott 32
Golden Plains 48, Palco 14
Halstead 55, Nickerson 45
Hanover 53, Clifton-Clyde 43
Hartford 57, Northern Heights 54
Haven 53, Hoisington 40
Hays-TMP-Marian 64, Stockton 45
Heritage Christian 66, Bishop Seabury Academy 9
Hesston 55, Hillsboro 34
Hill City 56, Plainville 44
Hodgeman County 67, Ashland 27
Holcomb 44, Colby 39
Horton 66, Pleasant Ridge 51
Hoxie 66, Doniphan West 28
Hugoton 42, Scott City 40
Humboldt 41, Central Heights 36
Hutchinson 40, Goddard-Eisenhower 32
Hutchinson Central Christian 40, Pratt Skyline 18
Independence 54, Chanute 38
Ingalls 68, Pawnee Heights 46
Jackson Heights 49, McLouth 24
Jefferson North 64, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 42
Jefferson West 57, Royal Valley 40
Kiowa County 61, South Gray 46
Labette County 67, Pittsburg 46
Lakeside 46, Natoma 17
Lansing 70, KC Turner 40
Lawrence 60, SM South 49
Lawrence Free State 64, SM North 59
Leavenworth 55, SM East 36
Linn 37, Wakefield 21
Madison/Hamilton 37, Lyndon 32
Maize 55, Salina Central 46
Maize South 50, Goddard 48
Manhattan 56, Highland Park 43
Marysville 56, Chapman 36
McPherson 71, Buhler 22
Minneola 72, Fowler 19
Moundridge 59, Canton-Galva 29
Nemaha Central 77, Riverside 20
Newton 43, Salina South 22
Norton 42, Ellis 36
Olathe East 40, Olathe South 23
Olathe Northwest 72, Olathe North 38
Osborne 51, Chase 24
Otis-Bison 48, Ellinwood 29
Paola 43, Eudora 35
Prairie View 41, Anderson County 37
Pratt 52, Lyons 38
Rawlins County 44, Dighton 31
Republic County 48, Salina Sacred Heart 41
Riley County 45, Rossville 41
Rock Creek 53, Silver Lake 51, 2OT
Rose Hill 46, Clearwater 12
Rural Vista 52, Mission Valley 43
Russell 53, Southeast Saline 40
Sabetha 51, Hiawatha 11
Sedan 40, Flinthills 36
Shawnee Heights 35, Topeka West 34, OT
SM Northwest 40, SM West 34
Smoky Valley 42, Larned 37
South Central 53, Spearville 29
Southeast 58, Marmaton Valley 36
Spring Hill 61, Louisburg 45
St. Francis 70, Greeley County 42
St. John 60, Macksville 33
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 56, Sylvan-Lucas 25
St. Paul 59, Yates Center 28
St. Thomas Aquinas 58, BV West 27
Sterling 57, Kingman 37
Syracuse 45, Lakin 25
Thunder Ridge 47, Rock Hills 14
Topeka Seaman 68, Junction City 52
Trego 53, Smith Center 40
Triplains-Brewster 48, Cheylin 46
Ulysses 34, Goodland 28
Uniontown 45, Northeast-Arma 41
Valley Heights 65, Axtell 49
Victoria 62, Ness City 47
Wabaunsee 58, Herington 17
Washburn Rural 63, Topeka 33
Wellington 59, Mulvane 25
Wellsville 69, Santa Fe Trail 39
Weskan 46, Western Plains-Healy 21
West Elk 56, Burden Central 39
Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Logan 35
Wichita Bishop Carroll 56, Kapaun Mount Carmel 43
Wichita East 48, Wichita Northwest 41
Wichita Independent 68, Belle Plaine 26
Wichita Southeast 80, Wichita North 26
Wilson 59, Pike Valley 31
Winfield 44, El Dorado 43