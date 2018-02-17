een jailed after investigation of alleged threat at Hays High

ELLIS COUNTY —On Monday, February 12, Hays law enforcement received a report of an alleged threat made by a 14-year-old male child against Hays High School, according to a media release from the Ellis County Attorney.

The Hays Police Department immediately investigated the alleged threat in cooperation with Hays High School. As a result of the investigation, the 14-year-old male was taken into Police Protective Custody.

The child was placed in detention through Juvenile Services of Northwest Kansas Juvenile Justice Authority. On Thursday, a District Magistrate Judge ordered continued detention to allow the Ellis County Attorney’s Office to file a Child In Need of Care action. The Child In Need of Care action has been filed, and the child remains in state custody.

The child’s family has fully cooperated in this matter. Hays High School has fully cooperated in this matter. The Hays Police Department responded quickly and appropriately to take custody of the young man to protect him and the community. There is no indication that any other person(s) are involved in the alleged threat. There is no reason to believe that any further danger exists regarding this incident. The investigation into this incident continues by the Hays Police Department.

“This incident serves as a good example of community policing. Information was brought forward to law enforcement, who immediately responded. The cooperation of law enforcement and the school quickly ended the alleged threat,” Ellis County Attorney Tom Drees said in a news release. “It is incumbent upon all citizens to report information they have of possible harm to the community to law enforcement. Law enforcement and citizens working together provide the best opportunity to prevent crime and help keep our community safe.”

Child In Need of Care proceedings in Kansas are confidential. No further information about the child will be forthcoming.