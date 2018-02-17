Applications for KEMA scholarship are being accepted until February 23

The Kansas Emergency Management Association (KEMA) is still accepting applications for the KEMA Scholarship. Two $400 scholarships will be awarded. The application period will be open until February 23, 2018 at 5PM. Any applications received after that time will not be eligible.

The KEMA Scholarship is intended to further the training and education of current and future Emergency Managers of Kansas by expanding their knowledge of emergency management and enhancing their ability to prepare for, mitigate, respond to, and recover from disasters.

This scholarship is awarded to a current KEMA Member and/or student seeking professional development or a degree in the field of emergency or disaster management. Applicants must be a resident of the State of Kansas and demonstrate the values of KEMA: professionalism, teamwork, responsiveness, and leadership. Scholarship committee members, KEMA Board Members, previous year award recipients and their families are not eligible to receive the scholarship. Applicant must obtain an overall grade point average of at least a 3.0 and at least a 3.0 on all EM / DSM coursework for undergraduate work and a 3.0 for graduate work respectively.

Interested individuals will need to submit electronically an application and supporting documentation to KEMA Scholarship Committee Chair, Jillian Rodrigue (jrodrigue@douglascounty.org ) by 5:00 p.m. on February 23, 2018. Applications and more information is available at http://www.kema.org/content/scholarships .