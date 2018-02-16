Wichita police investigate 2 alleged school threats, make arrest

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating two alleged threats made Friday on social media at local high schools and in one case a 17-year-old has been arrested.

According to officer Charlie Davidson, a Bishop Carroll school official notified police of a social media post involving a student threatening physical violence at a school.

The investigation led to the identification and arrest of a 17-year-old male suspect, according to Davidson. The suspect will be booked into jail for criminal threat

Also, a Southeast High student notified school administrators of a social media post that threatened violence on Snapchat, a popular youth communications platform. Southeast officials notified police and are currently investigating the case to determine the source and severity of the threat, according to Davidson.

Wichita Police will continue to work with school officials to ensure the safety of students.