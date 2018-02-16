Teen arrested for alleged threat at Dodge City High School

FORD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a potential threat at USD 443 Dodge City High School.

Just after 6a.m. Friday, police received an anonymous tip of a possible threat to the Dodge City High School by a 17-year old student, according to media release.

“The investigation involved general threatening comments allegedly made from one student to others on a day prior, not specific threats toward the school or any person or a specific date,” according to Dodge City Police.

Officers immediately reacted to the tip and worked with school officials to locate the alleged suspect at home prior to the school day starting.

After a thorough investigation the subject has been arrested for the alleged crime of criminal threat. The case is being filed with the Ford County Attorney’s office.

Police indicated they have no reason to believe there is any further threat to any of the schools in USD 443.